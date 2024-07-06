Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.61.

Target stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

