Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.36) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.36). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.36), with a volume of 215,764 shares traded.
Tarsus Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 424 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 424. The company has a market capitalization of £549.84 million and a PE ratio of 45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77.
Tarsus Group Company Profile
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
