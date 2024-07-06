Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $636.19

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 636.19 ($8.05) and traded as low as GBX 604.69 ($7.65). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 612.50 ($7.75), with a volume of 1,375,771 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TATE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.88) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 760 ($9.61) to GBX 790 ($9.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 661.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 636.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,392.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is currently 4,318.18%.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Featured Articles

