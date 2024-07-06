Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Taylor Wimpey to an outperform rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.21) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

TW stock opened at GBX 153 ($1.94) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 142.44. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 98.92 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 150.75 ($1.91). The stock has a market cap of £5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,488.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

