Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $121.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.18.

THC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $142.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

