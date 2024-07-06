TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) PT Set at C$95.00 by Desjardins

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) received a C$95.00 price target from equities research analysts at Desjardins in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 target price on TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

TVK stock opened at C$70.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.64. TerraVest Industries has a twelve month low of C$28.44 and a twelve month high of C$82.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$214.94 million during the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 28.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$41,060.25. In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Dale Laniuk sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.25, for a total transaction of C$6,311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at C$41,060.25. Also, Director Blair Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$298,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,000 shares of company stock worth $11,827,200. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

