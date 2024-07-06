Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $295.01

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.01 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 311.30 ($3.94). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 311 ($3.93), with a volume of 11,728,020 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.43) target price on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 295.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,244.00, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

