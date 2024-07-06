Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.73

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and traded as low as $11.51. Tesco shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 316,903 shares changing hands.

Tesco Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

