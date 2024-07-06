TFC Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $3,597,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 71,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $146.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a 200 day moving average of $153.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

