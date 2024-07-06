The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.84

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.84 and traded as low as $17.76. The India Fund shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 75,476 shares.

The India Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in The India Fund by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The India Fund in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in The India Fund during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.