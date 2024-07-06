The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.72

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.72 and traded as low as $21.20. The InterGroup shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 784 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The InterGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 322,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,248,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 14.77% of The InterGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

