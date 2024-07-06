The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $7,635,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.72.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $4,581,309.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $169.41. The firm has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.