The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.15% of Toro worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,491,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,070,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,225,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,620,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,675,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,308,000 after purchasing an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,845,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,171,000 after purchasing an additional 783,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $103,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $1,903,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.68. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $77.15 and a 1-year high of $106.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.69.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

