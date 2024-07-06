The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in Travelers Companies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Travelers Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRV stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.87. 579,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,318. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $226.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

