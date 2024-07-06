Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPIF. Sound Stewardship LLC raised its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 272.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,576 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 362,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 101,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPIF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 13,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. Timothy Plan International ETF has a twelve month low of $22.23 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Timothy Plan International ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

