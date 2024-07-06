Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.28

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and traded as high as $114.08. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $113.53, with a volume of 195,890 shares traded.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average of $110.55.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

