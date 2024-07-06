TORC Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.48

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.48 and traded as high as $2.54. TORC Oil & Gas shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.
TORC Oil & Gas Stock Down 7.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.
About TORC Oil & Gas
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
