Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.07

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF (OTCMKTS:HEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.07 and traded as high as $25.62. Touchstone Climate Transition ETF shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

Touchstone Climate Transition ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07.

About Touchstone Climate Transition ETF

SmartHeat Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to seek potential assets, property, or businesses to acquire, in a business combination, by reorganization, merger, or acquisition. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture and sale of heat pumps for commercial and residential applications.

