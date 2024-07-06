Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $262.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.17 and a 200 day moving average of $251.75.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

