Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $262.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.75. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.96.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

