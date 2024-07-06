Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:BITU)

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,629 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 903% compared to the average daily volume of 262 put options.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 13.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BITU opened at $23.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40. ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares UltraBitcoin ETF (BITU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Bitcoin index. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of an index that measures the price of Bitcoin. The fund uses swaps to provide leveraged exposure to Bitcoin. BITU was launched on Apr 2, 2024 and is issued by ProShares.

