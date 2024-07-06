Traders Purchase High Volume of Rubrik Call Options (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,760 call options on the company. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 1,310 call options.
Rubrik Stock Up 9.4 %
RBRK opened at $32.75 on Friday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.68 EPS for the current year.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
