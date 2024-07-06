Traders Purchase High Volume of Rubrik Call Options (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,760 call options on the company. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 1,310 call options.

Rubrik Stock Up 9.4 %

RBRK opened at $32.75 on Friday. Rubrik has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.42.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $171.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.68 EPS for the current year.

RBRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Rubrik, Inc. provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

