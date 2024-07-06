Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 14,636 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average daily volume of 9,189 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUTU. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Futu by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. Futu has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

