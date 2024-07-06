Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $345.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $328.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.79.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

