Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $201.87 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

