Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tredegar worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tredegar by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 510.0% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Tredegar by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Tredegar by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Tredegar by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Tredegar Stock Performance

TG opened at $4.62 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 14.79%.

About Tredegar

(Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.