TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.48. 2 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

