TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.30

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.30 ($1.96) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.85). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.85), with a volume of 791,911 shares.
TTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.29) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Friday, March 8th.
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
