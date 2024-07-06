Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.26

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.26 and traded as high as $21.76. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 295,830 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Tutor Perini from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Tutor Perini Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,718 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $531,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,411,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,475,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,312,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,870,217. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Stories

