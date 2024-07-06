U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:USEG opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.76.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

