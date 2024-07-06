U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.09

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.15. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 23,598 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Analysis on USEG
U.S. Energy Stock Up 2.7 %
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 138.09% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy
An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About U.S. Energy
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.
Featured Stories
