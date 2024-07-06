U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.35

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $5.84. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 116,147 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

The company has a market cap of $54.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Gold

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.