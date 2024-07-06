UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Peter Durhager Acquires 11,923 Shares of Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Durhager acquired 11,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £12,519.15 ($15,835.00).

UIL Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LON UTL opened at GBX 107 ($1.35) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.67. The company has a market cap of £89.71 million, a P/E ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.74. UIL Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.90).

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,509.43%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.