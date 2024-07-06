Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $23,458,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.87.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $390.00 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.02 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $390.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

