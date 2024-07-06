Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.73

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and traded as low as $3.77. Umicore shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 74,145 shares traded.

Umicore Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Umicore Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. Umicore’s payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company in Belgium, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Africa. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment provides automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-road vehicles; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and produces precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

