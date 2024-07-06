Unionview LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Unionview LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.6 %

GOOGL opened at $190.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $190.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

