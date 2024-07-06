United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $70.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,912,000 after purchasing an additional 429,501 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $103,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

