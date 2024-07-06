United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. United Security Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill bought 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,079,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

