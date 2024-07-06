United Security Bancshares (UBFO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th.
United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.26 on Friday. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Transactions at United Security Bancshares
In related news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 8,255 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $59,436.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,079,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,773,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,394 shares of company stock worth $197,794. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBFO
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Security Bancshares
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.