United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,230 ($15.56) price target on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,246.67 ($15.77).

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group Stock Performance

United Utilities Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:UU opened at GBX 1,025 ($12.96) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,033.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,038.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 896.76 ($11.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,139.50 ($14.41). The firm has a market cap of £6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5,214.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 33.19 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $16.59. United Utilities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26,315.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($12.86), for a total value of £42,683.49 ($53,988.73). In other news, insider Clare Hayward purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.40) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($37,186.95). Also, insider Louise Beardmore sold 4,197 shares of United Utilities Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,017 ($12.86), for a total transaction of £42,683.49 ($53,988.73). Insiders acquired a total of 3,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,757 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About United Utilities Group

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.