Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE UNM traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.81. 2,333,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,325. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

