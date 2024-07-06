Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Receives $20.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,740 shares in the company, valued at $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $391,405.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,213.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $56,816.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 162,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 103,448 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,472 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

