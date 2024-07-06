Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $185.91

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 185.91 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 179 ($2.26). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.36), with a volume of 31,351 shares changing hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £79.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -345.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 184.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.26.

Value and Indexed Property Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,407.41%.

About Value and Indexed Property Income

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

