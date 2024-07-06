Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 20,957 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 783,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 120,055 shares during the period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.76 on Friday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a current ratio of 52.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.34%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -179.49%.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,625 shares in the company, valued at $606,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

