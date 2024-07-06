Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 21,876 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,858.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $180,568,000 after acquiring an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $54,208,000 after acquiring an additional 64,810 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,702,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,836,000 after acquiring an additional 507,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:RRC opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

