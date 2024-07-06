Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,400 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,798,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,703,041,000 after purchasing an additional 516,427 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 710,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,347,000 after purchasing an additional 383,485 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 880.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 294,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,706,000 after purchasing an additional 264,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,183,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 255,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX opened at $227.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.96 and its 200 day moving average is $237.51. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $224.00 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

