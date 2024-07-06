Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 283,262 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 332.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 368,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,262 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,280 shares in the company, valued at $70,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley L. Boyd sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $37,220.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,521 in the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 78.77 and a beta of 1.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

