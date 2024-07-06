Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 4,601 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,633,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $102.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

