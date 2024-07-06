Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,055 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN opened at $157.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.15.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.04. AutoNation had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

