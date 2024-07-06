Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 608 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $879,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE AZO opened at $2,815.00 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,882.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,869.53.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.